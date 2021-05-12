Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Dicker Data’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96.

In other news, insider Mary Stojcevski bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.15 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,375.00 ($18,125.00). Also, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 231,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.13 ($7.95), for a total transaction of A$2,575,971.72 ($1,839,979.80). Insiders have acquired a total of 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $437,639 in the last three months.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

