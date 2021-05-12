Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ EQOS opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Diginex has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $201.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Diginex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

