Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

NYSE DLR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.54. 10,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,845. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

