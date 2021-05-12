Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $85.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

APPS stock opened at $62.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

