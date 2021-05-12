Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 69.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $411.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,691.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.27 or 0.07624218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.65 or 0.02613542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00654996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00187106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.39 or 0.00806805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.93 or 0.00673709 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.44 or 0.00625212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,342,461 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

