Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,413,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $306,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

