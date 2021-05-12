Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $286,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Shares of LH opened at $276.10 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.19 and a 12-month high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

