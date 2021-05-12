Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,957 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of United Rentals worth $264,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $340.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

