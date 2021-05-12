Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 46,506 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.55% of Truist Financial worth $353,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

