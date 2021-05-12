Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Parker-Hannifin worth $273,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

NYSE PH opened at $312.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.74 and a 200 day moving average of $283.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

