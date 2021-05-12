Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 128,461 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Welltower worth $382,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

