Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,751 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Booking worth $359,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $24,705,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,247.68 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,385.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2,178.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

