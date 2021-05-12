Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. CL King raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

DIN opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

