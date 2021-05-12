Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. CL King raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.
DIN opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
