Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE DIV traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.52. The company had a trading volume of 50,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,703. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.39 million and a PE ratio of -33.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.