Divi Tops One Day Volume of $214,572.00 (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Divi has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Divi coin can currently be bought for $0.0948 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $217.49 million and approximately $214,572.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00068614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00323502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00030593 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003756 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,293,360,375 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Divi Coin Trading

