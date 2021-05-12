DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. DLH has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities analysts predict that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DLH by 7,383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in DLH by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

