DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Shares of DOCU traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.81. The stock had a trading volume of 66,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.71 and a 200 day moving average of $226.63. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,589. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

