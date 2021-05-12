Dora Factory Price Hits $20.31 (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for $20.31 or 0.00036139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $30.82 million and $11.94 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00085039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.00924898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00109500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars.

