DoYourTip (DYT) Market Capitalization Tops $914,841.66

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DoYourTip has a market cap of $914,841.66 and $276,522.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

