Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.54. Approximately 3,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 252,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

DFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Dream Finders Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $48,140,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $2,304,000.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

