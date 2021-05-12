Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.56.

D.UN opened at C$21.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$16.84 and a one year high of C$23.54.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

