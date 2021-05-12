Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRETF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.72.

Shares of DRETF opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7932 per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

