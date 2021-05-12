DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.75

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DITHF shares. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99.

About DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit