DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.75

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DITHF shares. Berenberg Bank raised DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

