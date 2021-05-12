DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Reaches $798,194.72

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $798,194.72 and $5,371.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00043328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00015043 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.