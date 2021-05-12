DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Tops $31.39 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $32.50 million and approximately $679,426.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $31.39 or 0.00062985 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.00612011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00073106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00237873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.56 or 0.01257089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.25 or 0.01023729 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,491,354 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,409 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.