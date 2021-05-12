Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $908,000 Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after acquiring an additional 104,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 120,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,564,000 after acquiring an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $112.94 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,193,120. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

