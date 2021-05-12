Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,777,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $454.09 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.32 and a 52 week high of $466.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

