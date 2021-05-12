Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,279 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SXT opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

