Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,389 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AtriCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of ATRC opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $354,364.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,272 shares of company stock worth $9,140,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.