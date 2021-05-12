DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.92 ($46.96).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS stock opened at €36.24 ($42.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.13. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1-year high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a current ratio of 15.56, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.