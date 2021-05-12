Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of DT stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 155.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock worth $12,087,468 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

