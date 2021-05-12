DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
BNTGF traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.68. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20.
Brenntag Company Profile
