DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTGF traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.68. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

