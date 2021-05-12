DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 0.77. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

