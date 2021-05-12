E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

EONGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 53,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,872. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

