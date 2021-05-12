E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.36. E2open Parent shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

