Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $128.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $128.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,576 shares of company stock worth $19,687,650. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 51.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

