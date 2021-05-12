Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eastman Chemical traded as high as $126.90 and last traded at $126.89, with a volume of 505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.97.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,576 shares of company stock valued at $19,687,650. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 106.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 51.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

