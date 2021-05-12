Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eastman Chemical traded as high as $126.90 and last traded at $126.89, with a volume of 505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.97.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,576 shares of company stock valued at $19,687,650. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 106.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 51.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit