eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. eGain updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.220 EPS.

Shares of EGAN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 821,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,548. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $318.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

