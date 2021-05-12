Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.52 billion-$6.52 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of ESALY stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $65.36. 19,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Eisai has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $125.00.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit