Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.52 billion-$6.52 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of ESALY stock traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $65.36. 19,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Eisai has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $125.00.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

