Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Art A. Garcia Purchases 1,525 Shares

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 67,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

