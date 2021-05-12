Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.47.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ESTC opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. Elastic has a one year low of $66.80 and a one year high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.23.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

