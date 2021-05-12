Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) released its earnings results on Monday. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.86. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.