Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of ELEEF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

