Elie Melhem Sells 2,190 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elie Melhem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,082,000 after purchasing an additional 385,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,344,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,447,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.