Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,153 shares of company stock worth $72,646,169 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $19.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $597.83. The company had a trading volume of 556,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,359,309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,239.36, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.