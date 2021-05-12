Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.13 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,775,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,388,367. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $215.99 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

