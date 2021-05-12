Ellevest Inc. Has $259,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 163.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

CARR stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

