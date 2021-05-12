Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

DEO stock opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $184.66. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

