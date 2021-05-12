Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,476 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 723.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 132.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 141.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 132.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

