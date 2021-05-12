Ellevest Inc. Purchases 556 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $173.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average is $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $172.59.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

